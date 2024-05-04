Two friends die in Abohar, Sriganganagar due to ‘alcohol overdose’

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 3

Two friends, both in their early 20s, died in different hospitals in Abohar and Sriganganagar within two days. It is believed that both were victims of alcohol overdose.

Preliminary investigation into the matter reportedly indicated that the health of Surinder Soni of Kamboj Mohalla and his friend Manpreet of Dayal Nagari suddenly deteriorated yesterday.

Soni’s family took him to a private hospital, where he died late at night. Meanwhile, Manpreet’s family took him to Sriganganagar for treatment, where he died today. His body was brought to Abohar and kept in Abohar Civil Hospital’s mortuary.

Abohar police Station House Officer Navpreet Singh said that he had received information about the death of a young man whose body had been kept in the hospital mortuary. The exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem examination report is available, the police said.

