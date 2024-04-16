Two killed, 39 injured in road accident

Tribune News Service

Ropar, April 15

Two persons, including a woman, were killed and 39 injured in a collision between a truck and a pick-up van on Sunday evening. The deceased have been identified as Kalavati (60) and van driver Raj Kumar.

The injured were taken to the Ropar Civil Hospital from where seriously injured persons Anmol (40), Sumit (22), Shalu (33) and Ganga (22) were referred to the PGI, Chandigarh.

According to information, the victims travelling in the truck were returning to Gadram village near Chamkaur Sahib after visiting Khuralgarh and Naina Devi. When they reached near Chamkaur Sahib chowk at Ropar bypass, the truck collided head on with the van.

