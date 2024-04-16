Two killed, 39 injured in road accident

Ropar, April 15
Two persons, including a woman, were killed and 39 injured in a collision between a truck and a pick-up van on Sunday evening. The deceased have been identified as Kalavati (60) and van driver Raj Kumar.
The injured were taken to the Ropar Civil Hospital from where seriously injured persons Anmol (40), Sumit (22), Shalu (33) and Ganga (22) were referred to the PGI, Chandigarh.
According to information, the victims travelling in the truck were returning to Gadram village near Chamkaur Sahib after visiting Khuralgarh and Naina Devi. When they reached near Chamkaur Sahib chowk at Ropar bypass, the truck collided head on with the van.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi
Slams Opposition parties, says laws governing probe agencies...
Salman Khan house firing: 2 arrested from Gujarat; both residents of Bihar
A preliminary probe suggested that both Pal and Gupta were h...
No relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yet, Supreme Court to take up plea on April 29
Delhi court extends CM’s judicial custody till April 23
‘Calculated bid to weaken judiciary’: 21 former judges write letter to CJI
Part of PM’s campaign to browbeat judiciary: Congress