Two officials suspended

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 18

Sub-divisional Engineer Gurpal Singh and Junior Engineer Har Raj of the Department of Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage have been placed under suspension for allegedly adopting an indifferent attitude towards the issue of overflowing drains in Kotkapura.

The suspension orders were issued by Chief Executive Officer. The residents said Rs 117 crore was spent to improve the condition of drains in the past three years, but to no avail.

