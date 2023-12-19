Two officials suspended

Faridkot, December 18
Sub-divisional Engineer Gurpal Singh and Junior Engineer Har Raj of the Department of Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage have been placed under suspension for allegedly adopting an indifferent attitude towards the issue of overflowing drains in Kotkapura.
The suspension orders were issued by Chief Executive Officer. The residents said Rs 117 crore was spent to improve the condition of drains in the past three years, but to no avail.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Allahabad High Court rejects suits file by Masjid Committee in Gyanvapi case
Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal says the suit filed in 1991 bef...
Post of Parliament’s security head lies vacant; Union home ministry invites names from states
Names invited of eligible and willing IPS officers for filli...
Search on for Jalandhar student Gurasham Singh missing after his birthday party in London; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab
He was last seen in Canary Wharf, East London, in black jump...