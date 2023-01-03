Two persons die due to gas inhalation near village Rihana Jattan in Phagwara

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, January 3
Two persons sleeping in a room in Harman Dhaba died due to gas inhalation near village Rihana Jatt on Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road late night on Monday.
According to Rawalpindi Police Station IO Mahendrapal, the deceased have been identified as Hardev Singh and Kamal, both residents of village Bahowal in Hoshiarpur. These persons used to work at Harman Dhaba and were sleeping with a fire lit in the room at night. They were gassed and their blanket too got burnt.
The Rawalpindi Police rushed to the spot after getting the information on Tuesday morning and brought the bodies to the civil hospital for post-mortem. Emergency medical officer of the civil hospital, Dr Naresh Kundra said that both died due to gas inhalation. Police later handed over the bodies of the deceased to their family members.
