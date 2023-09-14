‘We consider you our partners’, Delhi CM Kejriwal tells Punjab industrialists

PTI

Chandigarh, September 14

AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, at a meeting with Punjab industrialists in Amritsar on Thursday, said the Mann government considers them partners without whom the state’s development won’t be possible.

Kejriwal, along with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, assured that the AAP government in Punjab will give a congenial atmosphere to the industry to flourish.

At the townhall meeting, Kejriwal, who arrived on a three-day Punjab visit on Wednesday, said the previous governments used to see industrialists with “shak ki nigah” (eye of suspicion) and always think how much they can milk them, but the present government considers them “our partners”.

“We consider you our partners. Punjab’s development cannot be possible without you,” said Kejriwal.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said, “In Amritsar, we will establish a police unit related to tourism”.

This will be started as a pilot project in Amritsar, which sees heavy tourist footfall each day. The personnel in this unit will have a special uniform so that tourists can identify them from a distance and they will extend all kinds of help which tourists may need, he said.

In another initiative in traffic, Mann said, “We will introduce artificial intelligence.”

Punjab has also decided to set up Sadak Suraksha Force and police department will be given 129 SUVs where cops will patrol every 30 km radius in the state and also extend a helping hand to accident victims.

Mann also said that two cities, Amritsar and Patiala, have been chosen for pilot project where electric shuttle buses will be introduced.

Kejriwal said that he wants Punjab’s industry to flourish and Amritsar to regain its glory for which it was once famous decades ago.

Kejriwal told the entrepreneurs that before assembly polls, AAP had held a townhall in Amritsar in which they had put some problems and given some suggestions.

“We had given you some guarantees. Now, many other parties too have started to talk guarantee, guarantee. But the guarantee which we give, no other party can give as it is Kejriwal ki guarantee. What we say, we fulfil that,” he said.

The AAP convener said it is essential that the industry within the state should be first taken care of and their issues redressed.

He also said that in some states big investors meetings are held and then it is claimed that MoUs worth crores of rupees were signed, but later on it is found that these don’t materialise on ground.

“But the Punjab chief minister went to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai, and held one-on-one meetings with industrialists... These meetings are converting in investments,” he said.

During 18 months of Mann government, over Rs 50,000 crore investments have come in Punjab, he claimed, adding that it as a big achievement and will create 2.86 lakh jobs.

Kejriwal also said that when youths get jobs, those of whom who have got into drug problem, will also get weaned away.

During the last 15-20 years, such atmosphere prevailed in Punjab that most industries shifted to other states, he said.

Kejriwal asked Mann to hold dialogue with the industry representatives every three-four months to listen to their concerns.

The AAP chief also lavished praise on Mann.

“...When Mann sahab, whom I consider as my younger brother, became the CM, many said he is an artiste and had doubt whether he will be able to run the government or not.

“Today, I can say he is one of the best administrators in the country and this I am saying based on the feedback people are giving. He is proving to be one of the best chief ministers which Punjab has produced so far,” he said.

During recent floods, Mann was going to every affected village and not making aerial surveys, he said.

Kejriwal said corruption has been reined in to a large extent in the state and in the industrial sector too, the Mann government is doing a good job. There have been 2.75 lakh new MSME registrations in the state, he said.

Mann said industrialists trust in the government when they get a corruption-free atmosphere and good law and order.

About the recently held tourism summit in Mohali, Mann said that about Rs 1,200 crore-Rs 1,500 crore investments will come which industrialists have promised to invest in hotel industry, upcoming Film City, and eco-tourism, among others.

