Punjab election 2022: Will put Nangal on tourism map, says AAP's Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Nangal, February 5

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann has promised to develop Nangal as the best tourist town after winning the Assembly elections.

Mann today organised a roadshow from Bharatgarh to Nangal in support of Harjot Singh Bains, the party candidate from Anandpur Sahib constituency.

Addressing the gathering, he said the town was destroyed due to apathy of successive governments. It had rivers which could attract a large number of tourists and no one thought of tapping the potential of the city, he added. —

#punjab polls