Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

An excursion to recently-opened Indian Air Force Heritage Centre in Chandigarh was organised by the school for the students of Class IX and X to showcase the rich history and legacy of the Indian Air Force. The visit provided the students the understanding of the IAF’s illustrious past and its significant contributions to national security. They also witnessed a vast collection of artefacts, exhibits, and interactive displays that highlight the evolution of the IAF from its inception to the present day. It was a wonderful experience for the students.
#Indian Air Force #Indian Air Force Heritage Centre Chandigarh
