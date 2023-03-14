AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

A magic show was organised by the school for students of pre-primary and primary classes. It was sponsored by The Tribune. Students enjoyed the different tricks performed by magician Balraj. Later, he also taught tricks to students and made them perform them on the stage.
