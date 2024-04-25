AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

Students of LKG and UKG embarked on a delightful journey through nature’s wonders on the occasion of Earth Day. Fragrance Garden hosted their enchanting exploration, where they immersed themselves in the scents and sights of various flora. Under the nurturing guidance of their teachers, the children discovered the significance of preserving our planet’s beauty and biodiversity. They learnt about the importance of environmental conservation and sustainable practices in a fun and interactive manner. Following the garden visit, the young learners engaged in a series of engaging activities aimed at fostering their appreciation for Mother Earth.
