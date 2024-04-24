Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Students of all classes of the school participated in Bulletin Board Decoration activity on World Earth Day. The theme was crisp and clear — to demonstrate support for environmental protection. All students depicted commendable talent by beautifying their class display boards with big globes and other colourful material. The main concerns like global warming, ozone layer depletion, recycling plastic material and e-waste disposal, etc, marked the day. All the students were encouraged by their teachers and school Principal. Manisha Dogra, who appreciated their efforts and wished them luck for future endeavours.

#Panchkula