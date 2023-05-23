Arihant International School, Nahan

A CBP workshop on NEP 2020 took place on the premises of the school. The Director-cum- Principal, Davinder Sahni, along with two resource persons, Dr Geeta Shukla, ex-Principal of Shemford Doon and ex-Principal of Manava Bharti India International School, Dehradun, and Vega Sharma, a life coach, teacher trainer, inaugurated the workshop. Educators from six different schools from Shimla, Poanta Sahib, Ambala and Nahan took part in the workshop. The two Resource persons stressed on the essentials of the New Education Policy 2020. Many activities took place during the session. A few educators did a role play portraying how NEP could help in improving the teaching-learning process. The workshop was divided into five sessions and all participants of the workshop enjoyed the sessions and learnt the unique features of NEP which focused on the holistic development of the. Davinder Sahni summed it up by highlighting equitable and inclusive policies, multi-lingual and liberal features for enriching the students with 21st century skills.