Arihant International School, Nahan

The recently concluded summer camp at the school has proven to be a remarkable success. As many as 154 students participated in camp, which provided an enriching environment for children to discover new passions, cultivate creativity, and build lasting friendships. The camp, designed for students between the age group of 8 and 15 years, witnessed an overwhelming response from parents and participants alike. Under the guidance of experienced educators and enthusiastic camp counsellors, the young attendees had the opportunity to explore a diverse range of activities tailored according to their interests. From science and technology workshops to arts and crafts, sports and shooting, the camp offered an extensive array of opportunities for every child to shine. The highlights of the camp were the focus on interactive learning, Stem Lab and shooting. The camp ended with spectacular performances by the attendees.
