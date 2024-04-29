Babu Brish Bhan DAV Public School, Moonak

Four students of the school — Amandeep Singh, Hanspreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Khushdeep Singh — have been honoured by the DAV College Managing Committee for their outstanding performance in DAV National Sports Kabaddi Tournaments 2023-24. They were awarded with a gold medal, merit certificate and cheque for Rs 5,100 each. Principal Sanjeev Sharma on behalf of the school management and staff congratulated the young sportspersons in the morning assembly.
