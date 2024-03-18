Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Two students from the school, Ishrat Sandhu and Utkarsh, secured the second prize at the prestigious Advitiya science exhibition organised by the IIT, Ropar. The duo’s innovative model focused on rescuing children trapped in open bore-wells. It sparked enthusiasm and curiosity among the IITians. The project showcased the students’ dedication to addressing real-world challenges through science and technology. The project was prepared under the guidance of Namita Goel, HoD, Science Department, and Ashu Gupta, teacher in charge. Principal Gulshan Kaur extended her heartfelt congratulations to the team for the outstanding accomplishment. She commended their commitment to making a positive impact, reflecting the school’s emphasis on nurturing creativity and scientific thinking among its students.

