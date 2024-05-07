Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Labour Day. The event aimed to recognise and appreciate the valuable contributions of workers and promote awareness about labour rights and social justice. The event featured various engaging activities and initiatives to highlight the significance of the day. The programme commenced with a special assembly. Various creative and artistic activities like fancy dress, poetry recitations by students and workers, and musical chairs were organised to lay emphasis on the need for solidarity and unity among all individuals. Principal Vandna demonstrated acknowledgement for the workers’ efforts by gifting them clothing and household necessities.
