DC Montessori Senior Secondary (Smart) School, Chandigarh

Baisakhi was celebrated in the school. The objective of the celebration was to educate and sensitise the children to how ‘we can transform our lives, from living superficially to something dignified and respectfully worthwhile’. Tiny tots came dressed up in colourful Punjabi attires highlighting the religious, cultural, and environmental aspects of the festival. The students participated in an interesting activity of sticking wheat paste, corn and other craft activities. Teachers engaged students in various games and activities related to Baisakhi, reinforcing the cultural significance of the festival and enhancing the students’ understanding of their rich heritage. They enjoyed traditional food together in the school. They expressed their elation dancing together to the tunes of Punjabi folk songs. The celebration culminated with an applause of the creative work of the kids by Principal Vishali Kaushal.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.