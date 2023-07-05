Dyal Singh Public School, Jagadhri

Students of the school reached the Umling La, the world’s highest motorable road, and demonstrated yoga and Malkhamb there on International Yoga Day. The team comprised five students — Aayan Bakshi, Mayank Sharma, Manish Chauhan, Shreeji and Harman Rao — and was led by Subhash Sharma, sports coach. It was a matter of great pride for the team to unfurl the national flag and the school flag at such an elevated path. Principal Parul Kumar congratulated the whole group and wished them good luck for future endeavours.