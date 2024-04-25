Emm Aar International School, Adampur

The young eco-warriors of the school, from Pre-Nursery to Creator’s Plus, celebrated World Earth Day by engaging in a meaningful sapling plantation initiative. The event was organised under the guidance of Principal Navdeep Vashishta. With an aim to instil a sense of environmental responsibility from a tender age, the children joyously immersed themselves in the act of planting saplings, symbolising their commitment to safeguarding Mother Earth. Under the guidance of their teachers, Shiv Prabha, Bhawna, Rinki, Radha and Monica, the young learners learnt about the importance of trees in maintaining ecological balance and preserving biodiversity. The Earth Day festivities witnessed an array of engaging activities, as the kids eagerly dug the soil, carefully planted saplings, and adorned them with tender care. Their enthusiasm was fantastic as they embraced the role of stewards of the environment, understanding the significance of nurturing and protecting nature’s gifts.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct
ECI invokes Section 77 of Representation of People Act, hold...
Massive landslide hits Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away
Videos shows huge stretch of the highway missing, making it ...
Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case
For allegedly promoting the viewing of IPL matches on Fairpl...
JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile
Out of 56, 15 are from Telangana, 7 each from Andhra Pradesh...
6,092 posts in Pollution Control Boards vacant; SC orders Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and UP to fill vacancies
51 per cent of the total posts in various Statutory Pollutio...