Emm Aar International School, Adampur

The young eco-warriors of the school, from Pre-Nursery to Creator’s Plus, celebrated World Earth Day by engaging in a meaningful sapling plantation initiative. The event was organised under the guidance of Principal Navdeep Vashishta. With an aim to instil a sense of environmental responsibility from a tender age, the children joyously immersed themselves in the act of planting saplings, symbolising their commitment to safeguarding Mother Earth. Under the guidance of their teachers, Shiv Prabha, Bhawna, Rinki, Radha and Monica, the young learners learnt about the importance of trees in maintaining ecological balance and preserving biodiversity. The Earth Day festivities witnessed an array of engaging activities, as the kids eagerly dug the soil, carefully planted saplings, and adorned them with tender care. Their enthusiasm was fantastic as they embraced the role of stewards of the environment, understanding the significance of nurturing and protecting nature’s gifts.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.