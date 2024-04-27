EMM AAR International School, Adampur

Four NCC cadets of the school were selected to participate in a prestigious 10-day Uttarakhand trek camp organised by 1 PB Air Squadron, NCC, Jalandhar. These cadets are Sahib Inder Singh of Class IX, Lovepreet Singh of Class X, Divyansh Kumar of Class IX, and Aditya Dhiman of Class X. They were chosen from the entire unit, exemplify the dedication, discipline, and spirit of adventure that are hallmarks of the school. Their selection for the challenging trek camp underscores their exceptional qualities and commitment to excellence.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Uttarakhand