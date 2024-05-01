Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, Mohali

The Annual Sports Day celebration at the school was a memorable event that showcased the true sportsmanship and competitive spirit. The air was filled with cheers and applause as the participants gave their best performances. The day commenced with ‘shabad’ rendition by the school choir. Principal Poonam Sharma declared the sports meet open by releasing ceremonial balloons. The games were divided according to classes. The junior wing of the school ran on 50-metre-long track for frog race, hurdle race and balloon race. They busted balloons and paved their way on zig zag tracks. Seniors participated in tug-of-war. A special prize distribution ceremony was hosted for the participants and winners. All the sports winners and academic performers were awarded with trophies and medals by the principal.

