Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Sector 92, Mohali

The Annual Sports Day celebration at the school was a memorable event that showcased the true sportsmanship and competitive spirit. The air was filled with cheers and applause as the participants gave their best performances. The day commenced with ‘shabad’ rendition by the school choir. Principal Poonam Sharma declared the sports meet open by releasing ceremonial balloons. The games were divided according to classes. The junior wing of the school ran on 50-metre-long track for frog race, hurdle race and balloon race. They busted balloons and paved their way on zig zag tracks. Seniors participated in tug-of-war. A special prize distribution ceremony was hosted for the participants and winners. All the sports winners and academic performers were awarded with trophies and medals by the principal.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way
Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dw...
Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate
He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "disp...
Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP
Delhi goes to Lok Sabha polls on May 25
'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US
India on Tuesday strongly rejected the claims, saying the re...
The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably
According to the company, Adi Godrej, who is head of the fam...