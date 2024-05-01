Gurukul World School, Mohali, organises investiture ceremony

The school organised investiture ceremony for the session (2024-25). The grand occasion celebrated the appointment of some of the brightest young leaders of Class X who will carry the torch of responsibility and inspire their peers with their exemplary leadership. With a palpable sense of pride and anticipation, these talented individuals were bestowed with significant roles that will shape the future of the school community. The staff along with the management extended their wishes to the newly appointed leaders. The students received an applause for their commitment, integrity, and vision as they embark on the transformative path of shaping the pillars of the institution. The ceremony was a testament to the commitment, integrity, and promise these students bring to their newfound responsibilities.

