Gurukul World School, Mohali, organises investiture ceremony

The school organised investiture ceremony for the session (2024-25). The grand occasion celebrated the appointment of some of the brightest young leaders of Class X who will carry the torch of responsibility and inspire their peers with their exemplary leadership. With a palpable sense of pride and anticipation, these talented individuals were bestowed with significant roles that will shape the future of the school community. The staff along with the management extended their wishes to the newly appointed leaders. The students received an applause for their commitment, integrity, and vision as they embark on the transformative path of shaping the pillars of the institution. The ceremony was a testament to the commitment, integrity, and promise these students bring to their newfound responsibilities.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way
Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dw...
Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate
He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "disp...
Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP
Delhi goes to Lok Sabha polls on May 25
'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US
India on Tuesday strongly rejected the claims, saying the re...
The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably
According to the company, Adi Godrej, who is head of the fam...