Infant Jesus Convent School, Mohali, organises Scholastic Book Fair

To develop a life-long love of reading among the students, the school organised Scholastic Book Fair for three days. The book fair commenced with the ribbon-cutting ceremony by school Principal, Sr Vanitha Veena. The event showcased a diverse array of literary works, catering to various tastes and interests. The students showcased more inclination for the horror and fictional story books. Since the final day of fair was a PTM day too, so the parents too could be seen juggling the selection and making purchases. Over all, the enthusiastic response of parents and students in buying books and more curiosity to read it was an overwhelming experience.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali