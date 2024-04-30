KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh

The school organised the third edition of “Environmento Fabio” Quiz as the concluding celebration of Earth Day. Nineteen teams from leading schools of the Tricity participated in the quiz. The format of the quiz entailed a preliminary round. After the preliminary round, out of 19 teams, only six made a headway. These six teams were named as ‘Mind Speak Divas’, ‘Alien Authority’, Trend Setters’, ‘The Upper Grenades’, ‘Genius Junction’ and ‘Memory Nomads’, which competed in seven rounds, namely ‘Earth Chronicles’, ‘Documentary Dive’, ‘Visual Voyage’, ‘Guess the Image’, ‘Terra Trivia’, ‘MCQs about Earth’ and ‘Rapid Fire’. Team ‘Alien Authority’ from Stepping Stones School, Sector 37, Chandigarh bagged the first prize. Team ‘Mind Speak Divas’ from Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula, clinched the second Prize. Team ‘Memory Nomads’ from Ankur School, Sector 14, Chandigarh, won the third prize. Team ‘Trend Setters’ from DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 8, Panchkula, got the consolation prize. Principal Pooja Prakash applauded the winners and extolled the efforts put in by the learners and their respective educators.

