research

Mermaids in Japan – from hideous harbingers of violence to beautiful enchantresse

Mermaids in Japan – from hideous harbingers of violence to beautiful enchantresse

A mummified mermaid relic featuring the upper part of a monkey's body and a fishtail from The British Museum similar to the one currently being researched. The Trustees of the British Museum, CC BY-NC-ND

London, Mar 21

A report that scientists have begun tests on a 300-year-old “mermaid mummy” to identify its origins, has stimulated an interest in the existence of mermaids in Japanese folklore.

Tales of mermaids and their more dangerously siren sisters, are firmly entrenched in cultural mythologies of many regions and can be found in medieval art and contemporary popular literature the world over.

In Japan, elements of belief and myth linked to the natural world have endured from prehistoric times as an important part of culture and tradition. But the mermaid, as imagined in the western psyche, does not appear in these accounts.

A human fish creature

In Japanese folklore, there is a human fish creature with the mouth of a monkey that lives in the sea called a ningyo (the word in Japanese is composed of the characters for “person” and “fish”). An old Japanese belief was that eating the flesh of a ningyo could grant immortality.

It is believed that one such creature appeared to Prince Shotoku (574–622) at Lake Biwa, north-east of Kyoto. A semi-legendary figure, Prince Shotoku was revered for his many political and cultural innovations, most notably for encouraging the spread of Buddhism in Japan.

The creature was once a fisherman who had trespassed to fish in protected waters, as punishment he had been transformed into a ningyo and with his dying breaths called upon the prince to absolve him of his crimes.

The mermaid asked the prince to find a temple to display his horrible, mummified body to remind people about the sanctity of life. Remains matching the description of a ningyo can be found in the Tenshou-Kyousha Shrine in Fujinomiya where it is cared for by Shinto priests.

Accounts of mermaid appearances, though, are rare in folktales, and the creatures, rather than being objects of mesmerising beauty are described as “hideous” portents of war or calamity.

The “dried mermaid” currently undergoing tests was allegedly caught in the Pacific Ocean, off the Japanese island of Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741, and is now kept in a temple in the city of Asakuchi.

Examination of the mermaid has led researchers to believe it is a relic from the Edo period (1603-1868). It was common for Yokai (spirits and entities) and “living” scary creatures to be displayed for audiences as entertainment in travelling shows, similar to the “freak shows” in the US.

When did the mermaid become Japanese?

Mermaids in Japan today are no longer tiny clawed creatures with the torso of a monkey and the tail of fish. It would seem that the mermaid, as known in the west, infiltrated Japan at the start of the early 20th century.

This coincided with an influx of American culture from army bases at the start of the first world war, as well as the publication of the first Japanese translation of Hans Christian Andersen's The Little Mermaid.

Writers and illustrators, such as Tanizaki Jun'ichiro in Ningyo no nageki, The Mermaid's Lament, 1917, began to feature this creature in their work. This led to the grotesque image of the ningyo being superseded or merged with an alluring, clearly feminine mermaid known as Mameido, in popular culture.

Literary and visual representations (particularly anime and manga) of the newly westernised mermaid have explored the dilemma of enchantment. These have included perspectives of the mermaid herself and, in some cases, the person, generally male, who has discovered her existence, bonded with her, then is forced to let her go.

This new mermaid now appears to have a place in popular culture, with new tales that attract tourists to the southernmost islands of Japan. The bronze statue of a mermaid, sitting forlornly on a rock on Okinawa's Moon Beach, is supposed to represent local legends of beautiful mermaids rescuing people from the depths of a menacing sea. This is a far cry from the ghoulish image of the ningyo, the half-human fish with a monkey's mouth. (The Conversation) 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Group of Russian elite plans to assassinate Putin by poison, claims Ukraine intelligence

2
Punjab

In first order to Punjab police, Bhagwant Mann directs reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case

3
Punjab Election

AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, cricketer Harbhajan Singh

4
Punjab Election

Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann coming of age much to chagrin of AAP bosses in Delhi: Sunil Jhakar

6
Punjab

Manish Tewari urges CM Mann to consult Advocate General on BBMB issue

7
Trending

Salman Khan declines Rs 20 Crore offer for cameo in Chiranjeevi's Godfather; here’s why

8
Punjab

Lovely university founder Ashok Mittal, Ludhiana businessman Sanjeev Arora are AAP's latest 2 picks for Rajya Sabha from Punjab

9
Punjab

AAP's Rajya Sabha nomination list has Raghav Chadha's name, Sukhpal Khaira says will oppose 'non-Punjabi' candidates

10
Nation

Every Indian must watch the ‘The Kashmir Files’, says Aamir Khan

Don't Miss

View All
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?
Entertainment

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern
Amritsar March 20: World Sparrow Day

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

Top Stories

Video: Plane carrying 133 crashes in China, causalities unknown

Video: Plane with 133 people on board crashes in China

The accident involving the China Eastern 737 occurred near t...

Kultar Sandhwan unanimously elected Speaker of 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha

Kultar Sandhwan unanimously elected Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha

CM Bhagwant Mann proposes the name of Kultar Singh Sandhwan ...

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses first session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses first session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha

Says the new government will be accessible to all

Lovely varsity founder fourth pick of AAP for Rajya Sabha from Punjab as Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh arrive in Chandigarh to file nominations

Lovely university founder Ashok Mittal, Ludhiana businessman Sanjeev Arora are AAP's latest 2 picks for Rajya Sabha from Punjab

Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh arrive i...

Aam Aadmi Party candidates file nominations for Rajya Sabha from Punjab

Harbhajan Singh says will promote sports as Aam Aadmi Party candidates file nominations for Rajya Sabha from Punjab

The cricketer says he has been entrusted a responsibility an...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress to go ahead with special House meeting

Amritsar: Congress to go ahead with special House meeting

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

Muchchal villagers in Amritsar district take it upon themselves to curb drug menace

Infamous for addicts, spotlight back on Maqboolpura locality in Amritsar

Amritsar: Minor girl kidnapped, thrown in fields by uncle to teach her father a lesson

Oil price high, area under mustard cultivation up

Oil price high, area under mustard cultivation up in Bathinda

Dr Vijay Singla in Cabinet, Mansa upbeat; Bathinda residents disappointed

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Lt Col HS Chahal (retd) elected Chandigarh Golf Club president

Lt Col HS Chahal (retd) elected Chandigarh Golf Club president

No written orders, but VIP lane introduced at Chandigarh railway station

Mercury soars in Chandigarh, relief unlikely soon: Met dept

Slow uptake of Corbevax, Chandigarh to limit number of jab centres

Record turnout at Chandigarh Golf Club election

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

Supreme Court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Jalandhar: Students shine in CBSE Class-XII Term-I exams

Jalandhar: Students shine in CBSE Class-XII Term-I exams

Teachers welcome AAP's declaration of 25,000 jobs

Jalandhar Central: 'Construction of roads, providing clean water, overall development my priority'

Three brothers booked for abetting suicide

300-kg dry waste collected in special drive in Jalandhar

Gang of robbers busted, 4 held

Ludhiana: Gang of robbers busted, 4 held

Rural police to hold cycle rally to Hussainiwala on March 22, 23

Ludhiana: NGO members click selfies with garbage dump, send them to MC chief, MLAs, CM

9 farmer unions make appeal for unity in SKM

Three fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Patiala: With summer approaching, doctors, staff feel the heat

Patiala: With summer approaching, doctors, staff feel the heat

Play Talak highlights working woman's sacrifices

Councillor levels graft charges against Patiala MC, Local Govt officials

Two held for raping minor in Samana