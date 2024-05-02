MM International School, Ambala, organises self-awareness session

A self-awareness session at the school was a transformative experience for the students of classes XI and XII. Through a series of engaging activities and techniques, they were guided to cultivate inner calm and composure. The day of immersive learning not only equipped them with valuable tools for managing stress but also instilled in them a deeper understanding of themselves. By the end of the session, students emerged with a clearer vision for their lives, empowered to navigate challenges with resilience and purpose. It was truly a fruitful journey towards personal growth and self-discovery.

