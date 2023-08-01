Mother Teacher Preparatory School, Barnala

The school celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas with great devotion. Various activities dedicated to the day were organised. Children presented speech and poems related to Kargil Day and a PPT was also shown to the children. Group songs and choreography paying homage to the martyrs were presented by children. It was such a powerful presentation that it instilled in the students a sense of patriotism and respect for the martyrs. School Principal Daljeet Singh inspired all the young students to selflessly serve the country and respect the martyrs.
