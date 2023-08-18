Mother Teacher Preparatory School, Barnala

In charge of the 7th NDRF Inspector Ranjit Kumar Mishra and his team conducted a training-cum-seminar on life-saving skills during natural disasters at the school. The event highlighted the importance of preparedness and effective response during emergencies like earthquakes, fires and floods to students of Class IX-XII. Inspector Mishra and his team emphasised crucial dos and don’ts, while also imparting foundational medical first responder knowledge. The session covered CPR administration, evacuation procedures and even improvised floating devices for survival. Students were urged to internalise these lessons and collaborate in building safer communities. School Principal Daljeet Singh paid his gratitude to Inspector Mishra and his team for sharing insights into critical life-saving skills.
