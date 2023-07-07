Mother Teacher School, Barnala

The school management in collaboration with president of the Barnala Cycling Club Dr Puneet Bansal, event coordinator Rahul Menon and event organiser Pradeep Mittal organised a ‘Runathon’ in two categories — 5 km and 10 km — on Sunday (June 4, 2023). The Runathon was flagged off by Inspector Baljit Singh, In charge, CIA Staff, and Gurdeep Singh Batth, Chairman, Planning Committee, Punjab. In the Runathon, SSP, Barnala, Sandeep Kumar Malik’s father Col Raj Malik (retired). In the Runthon, 79-year-old Surinder Kumar (Tapa) became an inspiration for all by participating in the 10-km race. Around 1,000 persons from the town participated. The event aimed at promoting fitness and encouraging a healthy lifestyle among the students, parents and the local community. The route for both categories began and ended at Mother Teacher School. Water and aid station were set up at regular intervals along the route to ensure the participants’ well-being and hydration. To acknowledge the participants’ efforts and motivate them further, medals and certificates were awarded to all them in each category.