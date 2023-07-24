NCC cadets felicitated at DAV Public School, Sunam

21 NCC Air Wing cadets of the school have been honoured for successfully attending the Annual Training Camp held at Chandigarh University, Punjab, under the supervision of Group Captain Ajay Bhardwaj, Commanding Officer, No 3 Pb Air Sqn, NCC, Patiala. Cadets learnt self-discipline, mutual cooperation, punctuality, parade, arms drill and also got an opportunity to visit the Air Force Station, Chandigarh. On the eve of 99th birth anniversary of late Dr PC Roy, founder of the institute, school Chairman Anirudh Vashisht and the whole management members congratulated the cadets and caretaker officer Namita Dua.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parallel notices, parallel protests: BJP, Congress spar in Parliament over crimes against women
The Opposition has been demanding a stand-alone discussion o...
Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express create panic; passengers cross bridge on foot
The train stands at the bridge for nearly half-an-hour
Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies
On July 17, the IAF officer sustained critical injuries afte...
Indian student dies after being assaulted during carjacking in Canada
Gurvinder Nath was delivering pizza at around 2.10 am on Jul...