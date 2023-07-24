NCC cadets felicitated at DAV Public School, Sunam

21 NCC Air Wing cadets of the school have been honoured for successfully attending the Annual Training Camp held at Chandigarh University, Punjab, under the supervision of Group Captain Ajay Bhardwaj, Commanding Officer, No 3 Pb Air Sqn, NCC, Patiala. Cadets learnt self-discipline, mutual cooperation, punctuality, parade, arms drill and also got an opportunity to visit the Air Force Station, Chandigarh. On the eve of 99th birth anniversary of late Dr PC Roy, founder of the institute, school Chairman Anirudh Vashisht and the whole management members congratulated the cadets and caretaker officer Namita Dua.