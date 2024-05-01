Paragon Convent School, Chandigarh

The school organised a special assembly to present the titles of monitors and discipline in charges to the deserving students of classes I to IV who have been selected after showcasing their sincerity towards the school. Principal Rajni Dutta encouraged and inspired them to uphold their responsibilities with diligence and pride. During the special assembly, the stage was illuminated, showcasing the school’s emblem prominently. A sense of pride and accomplishment filled the air as the principal delivered a heartfelt speech, emphasising the importance of the roles of monitors and discipline in charges in maintaining order and discipline in the school.
