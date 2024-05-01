Pinegrove School, Subathu, organises summer camp

The school’s Experiential Learning Summer Camp was much more than a retreat for the children from their extensive and rigorous academic schedule. It was a perfect getaway to a world of adventure, education and camaraderie. The students happily embarked on an exciting five-day journey to picturesque camping sites in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The summer camps offered scenic beauty, delicious meals, cozy accommodations, hands-on learning and an array of thrilling activities. The classrooms of grass and sky provided an ideal setting to instil values of responsibility, teamwork, respect, and perseverance in studnts. Relaxing on the hillsides and soaking in the serene atmosphere, the Grovian campers enjoyed outdoor cooking, farming, a myriad of adventure activities, trekking through breath-taking landscapes, visiting ancient temples, savouring traditional Himachali ‘dham’, and some even experienced snowfall. Under the guidance of seasoned instructors, they also learnt the essential skill of pitching tents. The camaraderie around crackling bonfires beneath the starlit sky was truly magical.

