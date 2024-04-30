Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

The investiture ceremony for the academic year 2024-2025 was held in the school. The ceremony was presided over by Director Principal Poonam Navet. The newly elected school council was conferred with badges and sashes by Poonam Navet. Following that was the oath-taking ceremony, wherein the council office-bearers pledged to dispense their duties to the best of their abilities and abide by the rules and regulations of the school.

#Karnal