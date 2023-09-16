Sacred Heart Convent Senior Secondary School, Jagadhri

Students of the school expressed their gratitude towards their teachers by putting up a cultural show on Teacher’s Day. Principal Sr Jesina and all staff members were honoured and overwhelmed by the love and respect shown by the students.
