Satluj Public School, Sector 2, Panchkula

A special welcome-cum-splash pool party was organised at the school for pre-primary classes’ students. School splash pool is a great place to lounge and escape the heat. Each jet spray intermittently releases streams of cool water offering endless fun for the kids as they try to catch or dodge the spray. Water play activities in young children strengthens motor skills, builds balance and the ability to propel and navigate. The poolside was decorated with balloons, balls and buntings and the children were handed water balloons to play with. Tables were arranged with colourful umbrellas to add ambience to the party. The tiny…tots turned up in colourful swim suits.
