Sri Sukhmani International School, Dera Bassi, hosts community lunch

The school hosted a community lunch to celebrate International Women’s Day, honouring the invaluable contributions and achievements of women around the world. The event, held on March 8, 2024, was a testament to the school’s commitment to gender equality and empowerment. Kanwaljit Kaur, Director of the campus, extended her heartfelt wishes to all women on the day. She emphasised the importance of recognising and appreciating the remarkable role that women play in shaping our society and driving positive change. She reiterated the school’s dedication to providing a nurturing environment where every girl is encouraged to dream big and achieve her full potential. Principal Poonam Sharma expressed her gratitude to all women who have been instrumental in the school’s success. She acknowledged their dedication, resilience, and unwavering commitment to excellence. The event was a resounding success, bringing together students, teachers, parents, and members of the community to celebrate the remarkable achievements of women and recommit to the ongoing journey towards gender equality.

