St Lawrence International School, Jagadhri

An investiture ceremony was organised on the school premises. The occasion began with the students marching in the auditorium in sync with the music that echoed in the school. To help the students feel a sense of responsibility and keeping with the tradition of the institution, 68 outstanding students were invested with the duties of office after qualifying an aptitude test followed by interview. Head boy Lovepreet Singh of Class XII and head girl Dilpreet Kaur of Class XII took the lead in taking the oath to discharge their duties with sincerity and fulfil everyone’s expectation. All new captains promised to work earnestly and upload the honour and glory of the institution. The oath ceremony was administered by Principal Ravinder Singh Wadhwa. Managing Director Dr MK Sehgal congratulated the newly elected student council and gave an inspiring message on the importance of pursuing what one is capable of rather than doing a bit of everything. The function/ceremony concluded with the national anthem.