St Stephen’s School, Chandigarh, organises eco fest

‘Mausam’, the annual eco fest, was held at the school. The aim of the fest is to nurture a spirit of environmental consciousness among the masses and strengthen the young minds of future generations. Adding to the excitement and charisma of the eco fest was chief guest Dr Reena Chadha. Every year, the school’s eco fest serves as a demonstration of the school’s commitment to safeguarding the environment and realising the true essence and meaning of Mother Nature. The event evolved with new initiatives and several competitions, such as storytelling, fancy dress, model making, vertical garden and graffiti, which generated significant enthusiasm for environmental sustainability. Students from various schools of the Tricity participated and gave their best efforts. During the course of the day, students and teachers participated in two workshops promoting awareness about e-waste and waste management. The students gained valuable knowledge and practical skills which they could apply to their daily lives in order to make a positive impact on the environment. The eco fest proved to be a resounding success, fostering a sense of environmental responsibility among students and igniting passion and dreams for a greener future.

