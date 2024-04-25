St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

The school celebrated the birthday of Principal George S Shear. Members of the institution and students expressed profound gratitude through eloquent tributes and meticulous performances, including poem elocution and singing birthday songs. The students showered their love and appreciation through flowers and handmade cards. The institution also celebrated the principal’s unparalleled leadership and unwavering commitment to the enrichment of the school community.

