Swami Vivekanand Public School, Sector 17, HUDA, Jagadhri

The school started a student-driven programme, LEAD, which means Learn, Earn and Develop, a collaborative and comprehensive initiative under the aegis of Director Vipul Khamboj. The programme has been developed in response to the evolving needs and requirements of students in today’s fast-changing and dynamic competitive world. Every forenoon, the LEAD trainers report at the school on scheduled time. The programme includes training for public speaking, baking, kathak, foreign language, game development, coding, poetry and many more courses are being added. The LEAD team is working tirelessly to discuss and implement new ideas to make sure that every step is in the best interest of its ever-increasing community.
