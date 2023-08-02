Teej celebrated at Mother Teacher School, Barnala

Teej was celebrated at the school. Students came dressed in colourful Punjabi traditional clothing, creating a visually captivating sight. The highlight of the festivities was the ‘Food Fun’, filled with delicious traditional delicacies, such as jalebi, kheer, and so on, allowing the little ones to savour the authentic flavours. The mehndi corner was thronged by little girls to enhance the beauty of their hands with heena designs. Through dance, music and storytelling sessions, the students were encouraged to participate actively and imbibe the values of love, unity and happiness that the festival symbolises.

#Barnala