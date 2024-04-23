Valley Public School, Panchkula

On the occasion of 160th birth anniversary of Mahatma Hansraj, a series of different competitions was held at Hansraj Public School, Sector 6 Panchkula. Students from different classes of Valley Public School participated in fancy dress, essay writing, speech and quiz competitions. All students performed well and Anshika from Class VIII won the second prize in the fancy dress competition. Principal Dr Uma Maheswari congratulated the students for bringing laurels to the school and encouraged all the students to participate more in such competitions.

