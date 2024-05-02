Workshop on road safety at Gurukul Global School, Sector 13, Chandigarh

A workshop on road safety was conducted for the drivers, conductors and women attendants of the school by the Chandigarh Traffic Police. The workshop was organised to make them aware of the new traffic rules and policies. Jaswinder, DSP, Chandigarh Traffic Police, spoke on the importance and need of traffic rules. After that an Inspector and constable continued the workshop in which they mainly focused on the road signs, symbols and traffic lights. The audience was shown photographs of road accidents in India. The officials explained to them the reason behind these accidents and suggested measures that they could take to avoid the same. The session was wrapped up with a short quiz in which all drivers, conductors and women attendants participated enthusiastically.

