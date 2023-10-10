 By century end, climate change may make India, Pakistan too hot that surpass human tolerance : The Tribune India

  • Science Technology
  • By century end, climate change may make India, Pakistan too hot that surpass human tolerance

By century end, climate change may make India, Pakistan too hot that surpass human tolerance

The ambient wet-bulb temperature limit for young, healthy people is about 31 C, according to work published last year by Penn State researchers

By century end, climate change may make India, Pakistan too hot that surpass human tolerance

Photo for representation only.



PTI

New Delhi, October 10

Climate change could expose up to 2.2 billion people in India's Indus Valley and Pakistan to many hours of heat that surpass human tolerance by the end of the century, according to new study.

The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), found that if global temperatures increase by 1 degree Celsius (C) or more than current levels, each year billions of people will be exposed to heat and humidity so extreme they will be unable to naturally cool themselves.

Researchers from the Penn State College of Health and Human Development, Purdue University College of Sciences and Purdue Institute for a Sustainable Future in the US found that warming of the planet beyond 1.5 C above preindustrial levels will be increasingly devastating for human health across the planet.

Humans can only withstand certain combinations of heat and humidity before their bodies begin to experience heat-related health problems, such as heat stroke or heart attack. As climate change pushes temperatures higher around the world, billions of people could be pushed beyond these limits, they noted.

Since the start of the industrial revolution, when humans began to burn fossil fuels in machines and factories, temperatures around the world have increased by about 1 C. In 2015, 196 nations signed the Paris Agreement which aims to limit worldwide temperature increases to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels.

The team modelled global temperature increases ranging between 1.5 C and 4 C -- considered the worst-case scenario where warming would begin to accelerate -- to identify areas of the planet where warming would lead to heat and humidity levels that exceed human limits.

"To understand how complex, real-world problems like climate change will affect human health, you need expertise both about the planet and the human body," said W. Larry Kenney, professor at Penn State and co-author of the new study.

The ambient wet-bulb temperature limit for young, healthy people is about 31 C, according to work published last year by Penn State researchers.

However, in addition to temperature and humidity, the specific threshold for any individual at a specific moment also depends on their exertion level and other environmental factors, including wind speed and solar radiation.

In human history, temperatures and humidity that exceed human limits have been recorded only a limited number of times -- and only for a few hours at a time -- in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, according to the researchers.

Results of the study indicate that if global temperatures increase by 2 C above pre-industrial levels, the 2.2 billion residents of Pakistan and India's Indus River Valley, the one billion people living in eastern China and the 800 million residents of sub-Saharan Africa will annually experience many hours of heat that surpass human tolerance.

These regions would primarily experience high-humidity heatwaves. Heatwaves with higher humidity can be more dangerous because the air cannot absorb excess moisture, which limits sweat evaporates from human bodies and moisture from some infrastructure, like evaporative coolers.

The researchers said these regions are also in lower-to-middle income nations, so many of the affected people may not have access to air conditioning or any effective way to mitigate the negative health effects of the heat.

If warming of the planet continues to 3 C above pre-industrial levels, the researchers concluded, heat and humidity levels that surpass human tolerance would begin to affect the Eastern Seaboard and the middle of the US -- from Florida to New York and from Houston to Chicago. South America and Australia would also experience extreme heat at that level of warming.

At current levels of heating, the researchers said, the US will experience more heatwaves, but these heatwaves are not predicted to surpass human limits as often as in other regions of the world. Still, the researchers cautioned that these types of models often do not account for the worst, most unusual weather events.

"Models like these are good at predicting trends, but they do not predict specific events like the 2021 heatwave in Oregon that killed more than 700 people or London reaching 40 C last summer," said lead author Daniel Vecellio, a bioclimatologist who completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Penn State.

"And remember, heat levels then were all below the limits of human tolerance that we identified. So, even though the United States will escape some of the worst direct effects of this warming, we will see deadly and unbearable heat more often. And -- if temperatures continue to rise -- we will live in a world where crops are failing and millions or billions of people are trying to migrate because their native regions are uninhabitable," Vecellio added.

#Climate change #Environment #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Independent blogger alleges China hand in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing in Canada

2
Jalandhar

6 members of a family die as fire engulfs house in Punjab's Jalandhar

3
World Cup 2023

Pakistan presenter Zainab Abbas covering World Cup leaves India amid backlash over old anti-India posts

4
India

Elections to 5 states to be held from November 7-30; counting on December 3

5
India

Indian national injured in Hamas attack on Israel

6
World

Israel's Defence Minister orders 'complete siege' of Gaza; power to be cut and food and fuel blocked

7
World

Qatar leads talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

8
Diaspora

Canadian PM Trudeau updates UAE President and Jordan King on Canada-India ‘situation’

9
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan gets Y+ security amid threats after release of his latest movie 'Jawan'

10
India

Farewell to BJP has been announced: Kharge on poll schedule for 5 states

Don't Miss

View All
India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Top News

Israel didn't start this war but will finish it: Netanyahu Benjamin’s stern warning to Hamas

Israel didn't start this war but will finish it: Netanyahu Benjamin shares video of air strikes on Gaza

PM Netanyahu lashed out Hamas saying that they will pay the ...

2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

LeT terrorist involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit gunned down in encounter

The police claimed one of the slain Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ul...

Huge fire incident at PGI’s Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night

Huge fire at PGI's Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night

Patients requiring ventilators were moved to designated area...

Israel blockades Gaza as it counters Hamas firepower

Israel blockades Gaza as it counters Hamas firepower

Calls 3L reservists; ultras threaten to kill captives; toll ...

18-year-old girl held for beheading 2 minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh

18-year-old girl held for beheading 2 minor sisters in Uttar Pradesh

The minor girls, Surbhi and Roshni, were found with their th...


Cities

View All

Attempt to illegally occupy NRIs’ Darshan Avenue property foiled

Amritsar: Attempt to illegally occupy NRIs’ Darshan Avenue property foiled

Tarn Taran: One killed as soil caves in at gurdwara

Amritsar: Man flees with Honda car on pretext of test drive

Jhabhal road residents irked as Central Jail officials increase mobile phone jammer range

GNDU welcomes Asian Games athletes

Bathinda-Delhi flight resumes

Bathinda-Delhi flight resumes

Huge fire incident at PGI’s Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night

Huge fire at PGI's Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night

Pollution: Chandigarh AQI slips to ‘moderate’ level

Chandigarh Administration plans shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake

Morcha for release of 'Bandi Singhs': High Court puts Centre on notice

Remove golf practice area from park in week, MC tells Sec 4 RWA

Inclusivity in agri-food systems crucial for planet, says President Droupadi Murmu

Inclusivity in agri-food systems crucial for planet, says President Droupadi Murmu

Bathinda-Delhi flight resumes

Firms violating anti-dust norms to face action: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi High Court to livestream court proceedings from tomorrow

Murder suspect held from Meerut

3 minors among six of family charred to death in Jalandhar

3 minors among six of family charred to death in Jalandhar

Six deaths: Pall of gloom descends on Jalandhar's Avtar Nagar

Student dies, classmate injured in road mishap

Agencies procure 50,333 MT paddy in markets: DC

16 booked for stubble burning

Stubble burning at 8-year low, air quality turns ‘unhealthy’ in Ludhiana

Stubble burning at 8-year low, air quality turns ‘unhealthy’ in Ludhiana

Despite rise in dengue cases, apheresis machine lying defunct at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Bank credits swindled amount of Rs 81.5 lakh back in farmer’s account

Youth killed, four injured as car falls off flyover

40-year-old man ends life, three booked on abetment to suicide charges

15 cases registered for crop residue burning

15 cases registered for crop residue burning

Memorial of martyr Sub Lt Gur Iqbal Singh Sandhu unveiled at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala

MC constructs new cowsheds at Gazipur

College holds orientation programme

Centre holds training programme on paddy residue management