 New study sheds light on how Earth's 'thermostat' regulates climate : The Tribune India

New study sheds light on how Earth's 'thermostat' regulates climate

Scientists’ model may be helpful for understanding how weathering will respond to future climate change

New study sheds light on how Earth's 'thermostat' regulates climate

Photo for representational purpose only. ANI



ANI

Washington, February 4

Weathering is the process by which rocks, rain, and carbon dioxide help govern the Earth's climate over thousands of years, much like a thermostat. A new study performed by Penn State scientists could help us better understand how this thermostat reacts to temperature changes.

"Life has been on this planet for billions of years, so we know Earth's temperature has remained consistent enough for there to be liquid water and to support life," said Susan Brantley, Evan Pugh University Professor and Barnes Professor of Geosciences at Penn State, adding, "The idea is that silicate rock weathering is this thermostat, but no one has ever really agreed on its temperature sensitivity." Because many factors go into weathering, it has been challenging to use results of laboratory experiments alone to create global estimates of how weathering responds to temperature changes, the scientists said.

The team combined laboratory measurements and soil analysis from 45 soil sites around the world and many watersheds to better understand weathering of the major rock types on Earth and used those findings to create a global estimate for how weathering responds to temperature.

"When you do experiments in the laboratory versus taking samples from soil or a river, you get different values," Brantley said, adding, "So what we tried to do in this research is look across those different spatial scales and figure out how we can make sense of all this data geochemists around the world been accumulating about weathering on the planet. And this study is a model for how we can do that."

Weathering represents part of a balancing act of carbon dioxide in Earth's atmosphere. Volcanoes have emitted large amounts of carbon dioxide through Earth's history, but instead of turning the planet into a hot house, the greenhouse gas is slowly removed via weathering.

Rain takes the carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and creates a weak acid that falls to Earth and wears away silicate rocks the surface. The byproducts are carried by streams and rivers to the ocean where the carbon is eventually locked away in sedimentary rocks, the scientists said.

"It has long been hypothesized that the balance between carbon dioxide entering the atmosphere from volcanoes and being pulled out by weathering over millions of years holds the temperature of the planet relatively constant," Brantley said, adding, "The key is when there is more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and the planet gets hotter, weathering goes faster and pulls more carbon dioxide out. And when the planet is cooler, weathering slows down."

But much remains unknown about how sensitive weathering is to changing temperatures, partly because of the long spatial and time scales involved. "In a soil profile, you are seeing a picture of soil where the camera shutter was open for sometimes a million years -- there are integrated processes happening for a million years and you're trying to compare that with a two-year flask experiment," Brantley said.

Brantley said the field of critical zone science -- which examines landscapes from the tallest vegetation to the deepest groundwater -- has helped scientists better understand the complex interactions that influence weathering.

For example, rocks must fracture for water to get in cracks and start breaking down the materials. For that to happen, the rock must have large, exposed surface areas, and that is less likely to happen in regions where soil is deeper.

"It's only when you start crossing spatial and time scales that you start seeing what's really important," Brantley said, adding, "Surface area is really important. You can measure all the rate constants you want for that solution in the lab, but until you can tell me how does surface area form out there in the natural system, you are never going to be able to predict the real system."

The scientists reported in the journal Science that temperature sensitivity measurements in the laboratory were lower than estimates from soils and rivers in their study. Using observations from the lab and field sites, they upscaled their findings to estimate the global temperature dependance of weathering.

Their model may be helpful for understanding how weathering will respond to future climate change, and in evaluating man-made attempts to increase weathering to draw more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere -- like carbon sequestration.

"One idea has been to enhance weathering by digging up a lot of rock, grinding it, transporting it and putting it out in the fields to let weathering happen," Brantley said, adding, "And that will work -- it's already working. The problem is, it's a very slow process." Though warming may speed up weathering, pulling all the carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere that humans have added could take thousands or hundreds of thousands of years, the scientists said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Vision loss cases in US, Indian drug firm recalls eye drop

2
Diaspora

Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain

3
Haryana

Class-11 girl raped by Instagram friend at Gurugram hotel

4
Haryana

Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary's family booked in dowry, sexual exploitation case

5
Nation

Amid RBI assurance, Adani Group's value halves

6
Diaspora

Indians pay US$ 21,000 to cartels to help illegally cross over American border, lawmakers told

7
Chandigarh

Zirakpur raids: 9 spa owners booked for immoral trafficking

8
Nation

'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77

9
Punjab

A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says 'I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary'

10
Business Adani crisis

FPOs come and go, nation's reputation not impaired: FM Sitharaman

Don't Miss

View All
Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple
Amritsar

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls
Nation

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls

Australia to remove Queen Elizabeth's image from its bank notes, but king to appear on coins
Trending

Australia to remove Queen Elizabeth's image from its bank notes, but King to appear on coins

Top News

Adani’s FPO pullout has not impacted India’s image: FM Sitharaman

FPOs come and go, nation's reputation not impaired: FM Sitharaman

Says the meltdown of Adani Group would not impact country’s ...

Unusual price movement in stocks of a business conglomerate observed in past week, says SEBI amid Adani stock rout

Unusual price movement in stocks of a business conglomerate observed in past week, says SEBI amid Adani stock rout

The regulator says committed to ensuring market integrity; m...

Government clears appointments; Supreme Court gets 5 new judges

Government clears appointments; Supreme Court gets 5 new judges

Appointments come amidst strong observations by a Supreme Co...

US eye drop alert: All ophthalmological production halted at Chennai firm

US eye drop alert: All ophthalmological production halted at Chennai firm

Firm exported two consignments of 24 batches of the allegedl...

GSI team inspects J-K’s Doda for ascertaining underlying factors for cracks in buildings

GSI team inspects village in J-K’s Doda district for ascertaining underlying factors for cracks in buildings

Over 100 members of 19 families were evacuated after their h...


Cities

View All

Mystery shrouds man’s death, family members allege foul play

Mystery shrouds man’s death, family members allege foul play

ECHS scam: HC seeks status report from state govt, Centre

Malerkotla Nawab's widow to be honoured by SGPC

Industrialists express dismay over spate of robberies, thefts

Visitors jostle for space outside commercial buildings in city

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

MC rakes in ~12.64 cr in 3 months

Underground cables: Chandigarh MC rakes in Rs 12.64 cr in 3 months

PGI wants panel meet for nod to MBBS course

Zirakpur raids: 9 spa owners booked for immoral trafficking

Defence Minister likely to unveil IAF Heritage Centre on March 3

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Man acquitted in 2012 Chhawla gang-rape, murder case arrested for killing auto-rickshaw driver

Man acquitted in 2012 Chhawla gang-rape and murder case arrested for killing auto-rickshaw driver

Jamia Nagar violence: Court discharges student activist Sharjeel Imam, 10 others; says booked as ‘scapegoats’

CRPF ASI shoots himself dead at IB director's residence in Delhi

BJP seeks Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation after his name figures in ED chargesheet

BJP got Delhi MCD Budget passed ‘unethically’: AAP

CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar

CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar

State gets its first biofertiliser production lab at Hoshiarpur

Man struggles to get justice for son who fell to cops' bullets 37 yrs ago

Bio-mining work stuck as no machines at Wariana dump

After 48 years, Punjab Language Department finally publishes Urdu book

Portion of decades-old building collapses near Chaura Bazaar in Ludhiana

Portion of decades-old building collapses near Chaura Bazaar in Ludhiana

Major fire breaks out at 2 spinning mills in Jandiali

Rs 7.77 crore to improve sanitation system in Ludhiana

4 of snatchers’ gang nabbed in Ludhiana

Student held for sheltering gangster

Congress suspends MP Preneet Kaur

Congress suspends Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Staffer sacked for child trafficking

Novel protest by Pbi varsity non-teaching employees

6 illegal structures razed

Students from Patiala School for Deaf try hand at cooking millets