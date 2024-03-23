Ahead of France game, Germany breathing easy

LYON, March 22
Germany are still far from tournament-ready less than three months before the start of Euro 2024 on home soil but coach Julian Nagelsmann said the team does not feel under pressure.
The Germans face France in a friendly tomorrow before hosting the Dutch three days later. Nagelsmann, who took over following the sacking of Hansi Flick in September, has had a mixed start with a win and a draw during a US trip in October followed by two straight losses in Austria and at home against Turkey in November.
“In the last two games we had maybe too many attack-minded players on the pitch,” Nagelsmann told a press conference today. “This week we worked well in training and I am confident we will deliver a good performance tomorrow. On the issue of pressure, I have to repeat that these are things brought in from the outside. This pseudo pressure is not about life or death.” — Reuters
