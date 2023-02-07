Australia's white-ball expert Aaron Finch retires from international cricket

Melbourne, February 7

Aaron Finch, who led Australia to their first ICC Men's T20 World Cup title in 2021, called time on his international cricket career on Tuesday.

Finch, Australian Men's T20 captain, announced his retirement from all international cricket, 12 years after making his debut.

Having retired from One-Day Internationals in September 2022 after playing 146 matches, Finch has now decided to step away from T20 Internationals after playing 103 matches, where he averaged 34.28 at a strike rate of 142.5. He also played five Test matches in 2018.

"Realising that I won't be playing on until the next T20 World Cup in 2024, now is the right moment to step down and give the team time to plan and build towards that event," Finch told reporters at the MCG.

"I also want to say a huge thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my international career."

Finch, 36, first represented Australia in the U19 World Cup in 2006 -- alongside current internationals Usman Khawaja, Matthew Wade and David Warner.

Renowned for his power at the top of the order, Finch's 172 off 76 balls against Zimbabwe in 2018 remains the highest individual score in T20 Internationals. At the time, this innings broke his own record of 156 off 63 balls against England in 2013.

Finch captained Australia in 76 T20 Internationals, more than any other men's player, leading the team to a maiden ICC Men's T20 World Cup title in 2021. He finishes his career as a two-time World Cup winner having been a part of the squad that claimed the 50-over ICC Cricket World Cup title on home soil in 2015, Cricket Australia informed in a release on Tuesday.

In what turned out to be Finch's final match in the green and gold, he finished with a player-of-the-match performance against Ireland at the most recent T20 World Cup.

Finch will continue to play in T20 domestic competitions, including the KFC Big Bash League. IANS