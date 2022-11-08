'Beta woh Shah Rukh Khan hai…itne lambe dialogue nahi bolta': Shoaib Akhtar's hilarious interaction with Pakistani 'awaam' goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 8

Ever since Pakistan’s Men in Green made a miraculous turnaround into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022, the country’s cricket fans have been jumping in joy.

Ahead of the much anticipated clash between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar took to the streets and interacted with fans. He asked for their advice to the players and the chances the team had at the tournament before the semi-final face-off.

In a video shared on Twitter, Shoaib can be seen seated inside his car as fans hoard around on the street. Among the many wishes and prayers as well as suggestions on how the players could do better against the Kiwis, a fan voicing his opinion turned out to be a die-hard fan of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Upon Shoaib’s request, he mimicked the actor’s popular dialogue from his 1999 film ‘Baadshah’.

However, Shoaib later interrupted the fan’s long dialogue delivery mid-way with a cheeky one-line as he said, “Beta Shah Rukh Khan hai, itne lambe dialogue nahi bolta.”

"Awaam ki awaz. Pakistan cricket team ko mashwaray. Aur Shah Rukh Khan se mohabbat," Shoaib captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

Awaam ki awaz. Pakistan cricket team ko mashwaray. Aur @iamsrk se mohabbat. pic.twitter.com/jRI2RGtxiu — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 7, 2022

Netizens were left amused over SRK’s global fandom as the video went viral with over two thousand retweets and more than 22 thousand likes.

“Dived by nation, united by SRK,” wrote a fan.

Divided by nation, united by SRK 😭 https://t.co/E3Nev084DS — M. (@moodydamsel_) November 7, 2022

No boundaries can undermine the love and affection towards @iamsrk

Truly the LAST OF THE STARS https://t.co/15e0vlS8ip — Fuzail Khan (@khanfuzail55) November 7, 2022

this is so beautifull 🤣😍 specially woh srk wala part https://t.co/QpWWKsrhRy — WRree 🇮🇳 (@WRreeism) November 7, 2022

The Babar Azam-led side have risen hopes of their nation after their phenomenal victory against Bangladesh to stay in the tournament.

