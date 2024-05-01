Bowlers shine in rain as India take 2-0 lead

PTI

Sylhet (Bangladesh), April 30

Radha Yadav and Dayalan Hemalatha produced an all-round show as a dominant India beat Bangladesh by 19 runs under the Duckworth/Lewis (DLS) method in a rain-marred second women’s T20 International here today.

Led by left-arm spinner Radha’s splendid show, the Indian bowlers bundled out Bangladesh for 119 after the hosts opted to bat first.

Radha finished with excellent figures of 3/19, while there were two wickets apiece for Deepti Sharma (2/14) and Shreyanka Patil (2/24).

For Bangladesh, opener Murshida Khatun top-scored with 46 off 49 balls.

Chasing a modest total, India lost an early wicket as Shafali Verma (0) was caught down the leg side after she tried to flick it through fine leg. Hemalatha, however, blazed away to a 24-ball 41 as India raced to 47/1 in 5.2 overs, when the heavens opened up for the second time during the match.

Hemalatha smashed five fours and two sixes in her unbeaten knock.

The par score was 28 and the Indian team was ahead by 19 runs, and with the surface rendered unplayable by the heavy rain, the visitors were declared winners.

India thus took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bangladesh #Cricket