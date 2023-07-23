British Open: Harman leads pack, 'Rahmbo' sets record

HOYLAKE, July 22
American Brian Harman led the British Open by four shots midway through his third round today as Spaniard Jon Rahm soared into contention with a course-record 63 at a soggy Hoylake.
Harman, seeking his first Major title, dropped two shots in the first four holes before birdies at the fifth and ninth took him back to 10-under par, four ahead of Rahm, England's Tommy Fleetwood and Australian Jason Day.
World No. 3 Rahm conjured up eight birdies in a majestic display of ball-striking to give himself a chance to win his third Major crown and second of the year.
"That's the best round I've played on a links golf course ever," Rahm told reporters, with roars of "Rahmbo" ringing in his ears from the packed galleries. Norway's Viktor Hovland shot a 66 to move to 5-under, level with Frenchman Antoine Rozner, American Cameron Young and India's Shubhankar Sharma. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy collected three birdies before dropping back to 3-under. — Reuters
