Dutch unable to catch soaring Kiwis

Hyderabad, October 9

Mitchell Santner produced a five-wicket haul to complement a superlative batting display as New Zealand continued their impressive run in the World Cup with a massive 99-run win over Netherlands here today.

Santner (5/59) spun a web around Netherlands who were all out for 223 in 46.3 overs on a sluggish pitch after Will Young (70), Rachin Ravindra (51) and Tom Latham (53) posted fifties to power New Zealand to 322/7.

Mitchell Santner grabbed 5/59 to become the first New Zealand spinner to claim a five-for in a men’s ODI World Cup.

The 31-year-old Santner, who had provided the final flourish with a 17-ball 36 not out in a significant push to the Kiwis’ total, dismissed Max O’Dowd (16), Colin Ackermann (69), Scott Edwards (30), Roelof van der Merwe (1) and Ryan Klein (8), while Matt Henry (3/40) took three.

Chasing the total, the Dutch batters couldn’t provide a flying start as they were reduced to 67/3 in 16.4 overs.

Colin Ackermann held Netherland innings together with a 73-ball 69 and added 50 runs with Teja Nidamanuru (21) and 40 with Scott Edwards (30). However, Netherlands couldn’t push the run-rate and wickets kept tumbling frequently. — PTI

#New Zealand